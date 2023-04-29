Menu
2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844595
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR8GGB76075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Saturday April 29, 2023 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Begins on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thursday Apr 27 & Friday Apr 28, 2023 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. No Shipping/Sale to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon May 1st & Tues May 2nd, 2023 (8:30am - 4:00pm) www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

