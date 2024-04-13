Menu
Saturday April 13, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)
Thursday Apr 11 & Friday Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday Apr 15 & Tuesday April 16, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
7% BP
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday April 5, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Apr 11 & Fri Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.

2017 Dodge Charger

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2C3CDXKT2HH605571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

        Saturday April 13, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online) Thursday Apr 11 & Friday Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Monday Apr 15 & Tuesday April 16, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm 5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 7% BP Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday April 5, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Apr 11 & Fri Apr 12, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Dodge Charger