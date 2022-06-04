Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2017 Dodge Charger

Police

Police

2017 Dodge Charger

Police

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635067
  • VIN: 2C3CDXKT0HH657393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

 

 

 Saturday June 4, 2022 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday June 2 & Friday June 3, 2022 10:00am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply - Outside Only & MasksCheckout Date/TimeMonday June 6 or Tuesday June 7, 2022 - 8:30am - 4:00pm COVID Rules Apply!Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium6% BPDescription
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thurs June 2 & Friday June 3, 2022 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO ENTER PREMISES! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon June 6 - Tues June 7, 2022 (8:30am - 4:00pm).www.mrjutzi.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

