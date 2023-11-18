Menu
2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

0 KM

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Used
  • Listing ID: 10634679
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR5HGE14644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction -

Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday November 18, 2023 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday November 10, 2023 - 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur Nov 16 & Fri Nov 17, 2023 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon Nov 20 & Tues Nov 21, 2023 (8:30 am - 4:00 pm) www.mrjutzi.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

