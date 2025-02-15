2017 GMC Savana

Menu
February 15, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #117
Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2025-02-10 - 2025-02-15
Auction Date/Time Info: Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time: In person: Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time: Tuesday, February 18 & Wednesday, February 19, 2025 – 9am to 4pm. We're closed on Monday, February 17th for Family Day.
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 8% BP
Description: Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup: Tuesday, February 18 & Wednesday, February 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. We're closed Monday, February 17, 2025 for Family Day. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

135,200 KM

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 1HA37TCG5HN001707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 135,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

