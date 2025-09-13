Menu
September 13, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #130
Auctioneer
    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
    Live Webcast Auction
    2025-09-08 - 2025-09-13
Auction Date
    
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
    In person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 - 9am to 4pm.
Checkout Date/Time
    Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.
Location
    5100 Fountain St North
    Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium 9% BP
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. 
You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. 
Payment and Pickup: Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. 
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** 
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** 
If you don't buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. 

The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.

--- Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS 

--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. 

No Shipping for items in this auction. 
Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

345,000 KM

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" SLE

12955337

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
345,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC3HZ305798

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 345,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500