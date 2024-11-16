Menu
November 16, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #112

Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2024-11-08 - 2024-11-16
Auction Date/Time Info: Pre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time: In person: Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15, 2024 - 9am to 4pm.
Checkout Date/Time: Monday, November 18 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 9am to 4pm.
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 7% BP
Description: Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, November 14 & Friday, October 15, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.

2018 Dodge Charger

177,340 KM

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 2C3CDXAG7JH272455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,340 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

