Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>September 13, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #130<br />Auctioneer<br />    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.<br />    Live Webcast Auction<br />    2025-09-08 - 2025-09-13<br />Auction Date<br />    <br />Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:30am.<br />Preview Date/Time<br />    In person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 - 9am to 4pm.<br />Checkout Date/Time<br />    Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.<br />Location<br />    5100 Fountain St North<br />    Breslau, ON N0B 1M0<br />Buyer Premium 9% BP<br />Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. <br />You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. <br />Payment and Pickup: Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. <br />** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** <br />**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** <br />If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. <br /><br />The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.<br /><br />--- Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS <br /><br />--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. <br /><br />No Shipping for items in this auction. <br />Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</p>

2019 Ford Transit

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle
12947216

2019 Ford Transit

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1757344926885
  2. 1757344927623
  3. 1757344928078
  4. 1757344928519
  5. 1757344929000
  6. 1757344929441
  7. 1757344929932
  8. 1757344930376
  9. 1757344930862
  10. 1757344931287
  11. 1757344931736
  12. 1757344932167
  13. 1757344932595
  14. 1757344933052
  15. 1757344933491
  16. 1757344933974
  17. 1757344934440
  18. 1757344934877
  19. 1757344935324
  20. 1757344935816
  21. 1757344936249
  22. 1757344936752
  23. 1757344937175
  24. 1757344937620
  25. 1757344938061
  26. 1757344938536
  27. 1757344939002
  28. 1757344939462
  29. 1757344939932
  30. 1757344940441
  31. 1757344940847
  32. 1757344941291
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTYR2CM7KKB03863

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

September 13, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #130
Auctioneer
    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
    Live Webcast Auction
    2025-09-08 - 2025-09-13
Auction Date
    
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
    In person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 - 9am to 4pm.
Checkout Date/Time
    Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.
Location
    5100 Fountain St North
    Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium 9% BP
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. 
You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. 
Payment and Pickup: Monday, September 15 & Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. 
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** 
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** 
If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. 

The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.

--- Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS 

--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. 

No Shipping for items in this auction. 
Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2018 Chevrolet Express for sale in Breslau, ON
2018 Chevrolet Express 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry for sale in Breslau, ON
2009 Toyota Camry 265,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XL for sale in Breslau, ON
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XL 145,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2019 Ford Transit