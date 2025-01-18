$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM Cargo Van
2020 RAM Cargo Van
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,804KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6TRVDG3LE121812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 178,804 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
January 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #115AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-01-13 - 2025-01-18Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium8% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** In order to increase your bidding limit, we will need a deposit of $500-$1000. We use your credit to hold that amount on your card, and if you do not buy anything that hold will expire in a couple days. We only process the $500/$1000 if you have the winning bid, but then decide to walk away from the vehicle. Please note: We do not have access to the credit card you used to register with HiBid. We also do not take credit cards for final payment. The Buyer's Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium8% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** In order to increase your bidding limit, we will need a deposit of $500-$1000. We use your credit to hold that amount on your card, and if you do not buy anything that hold will expire in a couple days. We only process the $500/$1000 if you have the winning bid, but then decide to walk away from the vehicle. Please note: We do not have access to the credit card you used to register with HiBid. We also do not take credit cards for final payment. The Buyer's Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jutzi Auctions
2020 RAM Cargo Van 178,804 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Taurus 190,796 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey 278,766 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jutzi Auctions
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2020 RAM Cargo Van