2012 Chevrolet Express

194,025 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,025KM
Used
VIN 1GCWGFFA2C1137349

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,025 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Impact Airbags
Driverside Air Bag

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Owners Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

