$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
2012 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
194,025KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCWGFFA2C1137349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 194,025 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Impact Airbags
Driverside Air Bag
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Owners Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4 228,025 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 194,025 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4WD 137,096 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2012 Chevrolet Express