Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Brockville, ON

2012 Ford Focus

147,000 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12129441

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
VIN 1FAHP3H20CL334690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 225,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 121,708 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS Auto for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS Auto 245,043 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus