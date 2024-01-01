Menu
2015 Smart fortwo

54,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
54,000KM
VIN WMEEJ3BA3FK813776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_140lr-1
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System

Safety

Traction Control
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE

Additional Features

Sun Roof
AMFM Stereo CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Smart fortwo