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Used 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

117,000 KM

Details

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Watch This Vehicle
14006064

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,000KM
VIN 2C4RC3BG1PR565822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX

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613-341-3034

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2023 Chrysler Pacifica