Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Duramax Diesel. Fenced partition. Etrack. Inverter. Side entrance. Alluminum box.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington</span></p>

2006 Chevrolet C5500

69,153 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet C5500

Commercial Cutaway

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet C5500

Commercial Cutaway

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 1707775081
  2. 1707775083
  3. 1707775085
  4. 1707775088
  5. 1707775091
  6. 1707775093
  7. 1707775095
  8. 1707775098
  9. 1707775100
  10. 1707775102
  11. 1707775104
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,153KM
Used
VIN 1GBE5V1296F410536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 06c
  • Mileage 69,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Duramax Diesel. Fenced partition. Etrack. Inverter. Side entrance. Alluminum box.

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor One Canada

Used 2006 Chevrolet C5500 Commercial Cutaway for sale in Burlington, ON
2006 Chevrolet C5500 Commercial Cutaway 69,153 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2WD Reg Cab V6 170
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2WD Reg Cab V6 170" WB 133,815 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 DRW 176
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 DRW 176" WB 61,499 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet C5500