ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2008 TOYOTA YARIS LE. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2008 Toyota Yaris

108,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT923485178990

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2008 TOYOTA YARIS LE. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Automatic
FWD

