$7,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT923485178990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2008 TOYOTA YARIS LE. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Credit Cards Accepted
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Email Montague Motors
