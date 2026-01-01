$13,988+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Reg Cab 2WD CERTIFIED
2009 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Reg Cab 2WD CERTIFIED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 336
- Mileage 81,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT Regular cab. This low mileage truck was well looked after, undercoated and Accident free: 2.9L 4 cyl RWD, No Accidents. This truck comes Safety Certified!!
•All prices are exclusive of licensing, fuel charges and HST•Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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289-293-1913