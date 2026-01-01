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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>Just arrived! 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT Regular cab. This low mileage truck was well looked after, undercoated and Accident free: 2.9L 4 cyl RWD, No Accidents. This truck comes Safety Certified!!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of licensing, fuel charges and HST•Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

81,241 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Reg Cab 2WD CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13992012

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Reg Cab 2WD CERTIFIED

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,241KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCCS149798131432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 336
  • Mileage 81,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT Regular cab. This low mileage truck was well looked after, undercoated and Accident free: 2.9L 4 cyl RWD, No Accidents. This truck comes Safety Certified!!

•All prices are exclusive of licensing, fuel charges and HST•Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT Reg Cab 2WD CERTIFIED for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT Reg Cab 2WD CERTIFIED 81,241 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$13,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2009 Chevrolet Colorado