$10,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota RAV4
LE 4WD
2009 Toyota RAV4
LE 4WD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
257,000KM
Used
VIN 2t3bk33v99w005265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WE HAVE 5 RAV 4'S TO CHOOSE FROM!! THIS ONE IS 6 CYLINDER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS MADE AGAINST VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
2009 Toyota RAV4