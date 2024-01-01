Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AM/FM RADIO, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, MANUAL WINDOWS AND LOCKS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

196,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Volkswagen City Golf

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,000KM
VIN 9BWEL41J094011927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AM/FM RADIO, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, MANUAL WINDOWS AND LOCKS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2009 Volkswagen City Golf