2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

220,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

LS Cheyenne Edition

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

220,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470345
  • VIN: 1GCSKREA9AZ165535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN!! NO RUST!! 4X4!! 8 FOOT BOX! EXTENDED CAB, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM RADIO, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

