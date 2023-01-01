$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
220,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10470345
- VIN: 1GCSKREA9AZ165535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN!! NO RUST!! 4X4!! 8 FOOT BOX! EXTENDED CAB, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM RADIO, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8