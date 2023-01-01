2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10470345

10470345 VIN: 1GCSKREA9AZ165535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.