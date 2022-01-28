$15,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XL
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,000KM
- VIN: 1FTVX1CV8AKC31541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 3/4 TON (7700 KG) CAPACITY!! LADDER RACK, WORKING CAP WITH TOOL BOXES INSIDE, A/C, TILT STEERING, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS BELL CANADA UNIT.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
