2010 Ford F-150

154,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

XL

XL

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165539
  • VIN: 1FTVX1CV8AKC31541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 3/4 TON (7700 KG) CAPACITY!! LADDER RACK, WORKING CAP WITH TOOL BOXES INSIDE, A/C, TILT STEERING, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS BELL CANADA UNIT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

