2011 Ford F-150

109,894 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1BFB34768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,894 KM

Vehicle Description

5L V8, 157" Super Crew, Power Seats, upgraded nav/back-up camera screen, and Accident Free. This super low mileage F-150 also comes Safety Certified and INCLUDES a 2 year Unlimited mileage Warranty at NO additional cost! These 5L V8 12th gen F-150s are bulletproof and this one has been driven less than 10k a year. A rare find!!

$244.70 bi-weekly!

*Payments displayed are as per the listing price on a 60 month term OAC with a downpayment of $3988.00. Interest rates may vary as per the age and mileage of the vehicle. Mileage recorded at time of listing. A finance admin fee of $899 will apply for older and/or high mileage vehicles as per third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or added on to financing (OAC).

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

