$19,988+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
109,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1BFB34768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,894 KM
Vehicle Description
5L V8, 157" Super Crew, Power Seats, upgraded nav/back-up camera screen, and Accident Free. This super low mileage F-150 also comes Safety Certified and INCLUDES a 2 year Unlimited mileage Warranty at NO additional cost! These 5L V8 12th gen F-150s are bulletproof and this one has been driven less than 10k a year. A rare find!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
