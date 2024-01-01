$12,388+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
2WD/NO ACCIDENTS/5.0L/CERTIFIED
2011 Ford F-150
2WD/NO ACCIDENTS/5.0L/CERTIFIED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$12,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage 5L RWD V8 Super Cab, 6.5 box, Backup cam, upgraded Apple Carplay, running boards. This F-150 is priced to sell and comes Safety Certified at NO additional cost!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121