2011 Ford F-150

<p><span style=caret-color: #1f1f1f; color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Google Sans, Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>Low mileage 5L RWD V8 Super Cab, 6.5 box, Backup cam, upgraded Apple Carplay, running boards. This F-150 is priced to sell and comes Safety Certified at NO additional cost! </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-99749ec2-7fff-aa9c-c97d-d09cf3aeddbd></span></p>

2011 Ford F-150

149,591 KM

$12,388

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,591KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1CFXBFA02432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

