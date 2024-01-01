$18,988+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Longhorn brown interior - Sunroof, Leather, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power sliding rear window, upgraded body colour aluminum tonneau cover. This 5.7L V8 Crew Cab is in excellent condition and was very well cared for. Safety Certification + 2 yr UNLIMITED km warranty are also included at NO additional cost!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Gray Automotive Group
