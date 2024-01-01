$19,988+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 2500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Tons of upgrades incl. aftermarket wheels, LEDs, back-up cam + more. This 2500 has an even more aggressive stance in person, Rustproofed, Accident Free and also comes Safety Certified with a 2 year UNLIMITED km warranty at NO additional cost!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gray Automotive Group
