Tons of upgrades incl. aftermarket wheels, LEDs, back-up cam + more. This 2500 has an even more aggressive stance in person, Rustproofed, Accident Free and also comes Safety Certified with a 2 year UNLIMITED km warranty at NO additional cost! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

2011 RAM 2500

209,835 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman

2011 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Outdoorsman

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

209,835KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3D7TT2CT8BG593391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Tons of upgrades incl. aftermarket wheels, LEDs, back-up cam + more. This 2500 has an even more aggressive stance in person, Rustproofed, Accident Free and also comes Safety Certified with a 2 year UNLIMITED km warranty at NO additional cost! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

2011 RAM 2500