<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2012 Ford F-250 XLT 8 Box. This 6.2L V8 SuperDuty comes with the Long Box and will be sold Safety Certified! Options include: 6.2L V8, Supercab, 8 Box, 4WD, Power seats + plenty more!!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost. HST and licensing extra. <br>Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.<br>This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details. </span></p>

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
188,738KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B69CED01851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-250 XLT 8' Box. This 6.2L V8 SuperDuty comes with the Long Box and will be sold Safety Certified! Options include: 6.2L V8, Supercab, 8' Box, 4WD, Power seats + plenty more!!

Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost. HST and licensing extra.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.
This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

