2012 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Man GLS,NO ACCIDENTS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9336322
- Stock #: HES12
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4CH104476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS,POWER SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS..ALLOY WHEELS,,
ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CERTIFIED..!
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
