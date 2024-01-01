Menu
High-Value Options

drive train - all-wheel
satellite radio Sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
leather
third seat
memory seat
wood trim
navigation system
xenon headlights
parking distance control (PDC)

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

160,950 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC - 7 PASSENGER - DIESEL

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC - 7 PASSENGER - DIESEL

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

160,950KM
Used
VIN 4JGCB2FE6CA138710

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 160,950 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options

drive train - all-wheel
satellite radio Sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
leather
third seat
memory seat
wood trim
navigation system
xenon headlights
parking distance control (PDC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class