2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC - 7 PASSENGER - DIESEL
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
160,950KM
Used
VIN 4JGCB2FE6CA138710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 160,950 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Value Options
drive train - all-wheel
satellite radio Sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
leather
third seat
memory seat
wood trim
navigation system
xenon headlights
parking distance control (PDC)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
