$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
196,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3BF4DV8CW232382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! SINGLE OWNER!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
