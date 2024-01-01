2012 Toyota RAV4

Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! SINGLE OWNER!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

4WD

4WD

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3BF4DV8CW232382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! SINGLE OWNER!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 196,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
