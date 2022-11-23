Menu
2013 Audi RS 5

94,147 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Audi RS 5

2013 Audi RS 5

4.2 Coupe quattro S tronic

2013 Audi RS 5

4.2 Coupe quattro S tronic

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,147KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9336340
  • Stock #: 13AR97
  • VIN: WUAC6BFR3DA900097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 13AR97
  • Mileage 94,147 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi RS5 COUPE V8, 4.2 Coupe quattro S tronic

LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE

-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-FINANCING AVAILABLE

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

