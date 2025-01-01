Menu
2013 Dodge Challenger

53,450 KM

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Used
53,450KM
VIN 2C3CDYBT4DH653010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 653010
  • Mileage 53,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tip Start
Performance Suspension
160-amp alternator
HD engine cooling
3.06 Axle Ratio
730 CCA maintenance-free battery
Dual exhaust w/bright tips

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill start assist
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
(5) 3-point seat belts
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff
Dual-note electric horns
Ready alert braking
Hydraulic assist brake booster
Rainy day brake support
Brake & park interlock

Interior

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
Passenger assist handle
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Trunk lamp
Pwr accessory delay
Floor Carpet
active head restraints
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Pwr trunklid release
Illuminated Door Pull Handles
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Vehicle info centre
12V centre console pwr outlet
Front reading/map lamps
Front & rear climate control outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
Rear armrest w/cupholder
Rear courtesy lamps
Visors w/illuminated mirrors
UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth
Pwr 6-way driver seat
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Floor console -inc: fore/aft slide armrest

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour mirrors
Rear body-colour spoiler
Bright fuel filler door
Satin chrome grill
Variable-intermittent wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated rear window antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service

Additional Features

hood scoop
Front side airbag
Instrument panel mesh finish bezel
Dual black R/T side stripe
Traveler & mini trip computer
276-Watt Amplifier
Knock back mitigation
5.7L VVT MDS V8 Hemi engine

