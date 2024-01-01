$23,788+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4
2013 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3454 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,788
+ taxes & licensing
196,011KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E62DFD71384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Upgraded 6.2L V8 engine straight from the factory - usually reserved for Raptors, but this one was optioned with it! 157" Loaded Super Crew, Leather, Sunroof, Heated seats, Backup cam and plenty more. Accident Free! These highly sought after 12th gen Ford FX4 trims sat a level above the Lariat, comes Safety Certified + INCLUDES a 2 year Unlimited mileage Warranty at NO additional cost!
$232.82 bi-weekly @ 9.99%!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
*Payments displayed are as per the listing price on a 60 month term OAC. Interest rates may vary as per the age and mileage of the vehicle. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or added on to financing (OAC).
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
3454 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
$23,788
+ taxes & licensing
Gray Automotive Group
(905) 926-7121
2013 Ford F-150