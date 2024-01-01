Menu
Account
Sign In
<table style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff; border=0 width=100% cellspacing=1 cellpadding=0><tbody><tr><td>Upgraded 6.2L V8 engine straight from the factory - usually reserved for Raptors, but this one was optioned with it! 157 Loaded Super Crew, Leather, Sunroof, Heated seats, Backup cam and plenty more. Accident Free! These highly sought after 12th gen Ford FX4 trims sat a level above the Lariat, comes Safety Certified + INCLUDES a 2 year Unlimited mileage Warranty at NO additional cost! <br /><br />$232.82 bi-weekly @ 9.99%!!<br /><br />To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.<br /><br />No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.<br />Financing available at competitive rates.<br />Trade-Ins Welcome!<br /><br />Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. <br /><br />*Payments displayed are as per the listing price on a 60 month term OAC. Interest rates may vary as per the age and mileage of the vehicle. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or added on to financing (OAC).</td></tr><tr></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2013 Ford F-150

196,011 KM

Details Description Features

$23,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3454 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1709072799
  2. 1709072799
  3. 1709072799
  4. 1709072799
  5. 1709072799
  6. 1709072799
  7. 1709072799
  8. 1709072799
  9. 1709072799
  10. 1709072799
  11. 1709072798
  12. 1709072799
  13. 1709072799
  14. 1709072799
  15. 1709072799
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
196,011KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E62DFD71384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Upgraded 6.2L V8 engine straight from the factory - usually reserved for Raptors, but this one was optioned with it! 157" Loaded Super Crew, Leather, Sunroof, Heated seats, Backup cam and plenty more. Accident Free! These highly sought after 12th gen Ford FX4 trims sat a level above the Lariat, comes Safety Certified + INCLUDES a 2 year Unlimited mileage Warranty at NO additional cost! 

$232.82 bi-weekly @ 9.99%!!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. 

*Payments displayed are as per the listing price on a 60 month term OAC. Interest rates may vary as per the age and mileage of the vehicle. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or added on to financing (OAC).

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 66,593 KM $57,388 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2015 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN 152,054 KM $19,788 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-250 4WD Crew Cab 172
2012 Ford F-250 4WD Crew Cab 172" Lariat 230,331 KM $32,488 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3454 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,788

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150