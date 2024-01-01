2013 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #1f1f1f; color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Google Sans, Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Fully loaded Low mileage Sierra 2500HD Duramax 6.6L Diesel. This truck is very nicely optioned and equipped with a lot of extras including bull bar, multiple exterior light bars, running boards, tonneau cover and multi angle camera views. Accident Free! Safety Included at NO additional cost!! </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p> </p>

134,198 KM

$39,788

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,788

+ taxes & licensing

134,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT221E84DZ225675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 176
  • Mileage 134,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded Low mileage Sierra 2500HD Duramax 6.6L Diesel. This truck is very nicely optioned and equipped with a lot of extras including bull bar, multiple exterior light bars, running boards, tonneau cover and multi angle camera views. Accident Free! Safety Included at NO additional cost!!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.


No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

