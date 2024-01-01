$39,788+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 2500
SLT/DIESEL/LEATHER/CERTIFIED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
$39,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 176
- Mileage 134,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded Low mileage Sierra 2500HD Duramax 6.6L Diesel. This truck is very nicely optioned and equipped with a lot of extras including bull bar, multiple exterior light bars, running boards, tonneau cover and multi angle camera views. Accident Free! Safety Included at NO additional cost!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
