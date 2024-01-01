$21,788+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 181
- Mileage 182,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded 5.3L V8 with Z71 Package, 4x4, Leather, Heated seats, Remote Start, Power sliding rear window, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Bedliner + much more! Accident Free! Safety Included at NO additional cost!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
