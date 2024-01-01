Menu
Fully loaded 5.3L V8 with Z71 Package, 4x4, Leather, Heated seats, Remote Start, Power sliding rear window, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Bedliner + much more! Accident Free! Safety Included at NO additional cost!! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

182,857 KM

$21,788

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

182,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC7EG416379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 181
  • Mileage 182,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded 5.3L V8 with Z71 Package, 4x4, Leather, Heated seats, Remote Start, Power sliding rear window, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Bedliner + much more! Accident Free! Safety Included at NO additional cost!!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.


No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

