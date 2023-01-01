$24,388+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
FX4
2014 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$24,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,160 KM
Vehicle Description
This 5L V8 FX4 is Accident Free and comes fully certified with a 3 year warranty at NO additional cost! Leather, Nav, Heated seats. The FX4 model in these 12th gen bullet proof F-150s was a higher trim rating than the Lariat. The sporty decals and black leather interior with red piping is absolutely stunning in person!!
Terms of included warranty: 36 months or 36,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121