Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>This 5L V8 FX4 is Accident Free and comes fully certified with a 3 year warranty at NO additional cost! Leather, Nav, Heated seats. The FX4 model in these 12th gen bullet proof F-150s was a higher trim rating than the Lariat. The sporty decals and black leather interior with red piping is absolutely stunning in person!! </span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Terms of included warranty: 36 months or 36,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.</span></p>

2014 Ford F-150

181,160 KM

Details Description Features

$24,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1702305777
  2. 1702305777
  3. 1702305777
  4. 1702305777
  5. 1702305778
  6. 1702305777
  7. 1702305777
  8. 1702305778
  9. 1702305778
  10. 1702305778
  11. 1702305777
  12. 1702305777
  13. 1702305777
  14. 1702305778
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
181,160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXEFB34983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,160 KM

Vehicle Description

This 5L V8 FX4 is Accident Free and comes fully certified with a 3 year warranty at NO additional cost! Leather, Nav, Heated seats. The FX4 model in these 12th gen bullet proof F-150s was a higher trim rating than the Lariat. The sporty decals and black leather interior with red piping is absolutely stunning in person!! 

Terms of included warranty: 36 months or 36,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 112,342 KM $19,848 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN 211,219 KM $21,388 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 RAM 2500 155,465 KM $31,988 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,388

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150