2014 Ford F-250

218,000 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2014 Ford F-250

2014 Ford F-250

XL SUPER DUTY 4X4

2014 Ford F-250

XL SUPER DUTY 4X4

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10059804
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B68EEA19152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! SINGLE CAB, VINYL INTERIOR, AM/FM RADIO, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

