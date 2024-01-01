Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS! DIESEL! 7 SEATER! LOADED!! 1 OWNER! DEALER SERVICED SINCE NEW! 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER A/C & HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS, FRONT AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1712950288
  2. 1712950291
  3. 1712950298
  4. 1712950295
  5. 1712950293
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
210,000KM
Used
VIN 4JGDF2EE7EA352991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! DIESEL! 7 SEATER! LOADED!! 1 OWNER! DEALER SERVICED SINCE NEW! 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER A/C & HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS, FRONT AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 210,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Highlander 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2007 Toyota Highlander 4WD 293,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Nissan X-Trail for sale in Burlington, ON
2005 Nissan X-Trail 122,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class