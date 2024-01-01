2015 Chevrolet City Express

Menu
CITY EXPRESS CARGO VAN LT - ** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>SALES - (905) 639-8187<BR>______________________________________________<BR><BR>WE ARE LOCATED AT<BR><BR>547 Plains Rd E,<BR>Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

2015 Chevrolet City Express

56,350 KM

Details Description

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet City Express

115 LT - LOW KMS - CITY EXPRESS CARGO VAN !!!

2015 Chevrolet City Express

115 LT - LOW KMS - CITY EXPRESS CARGO VAN !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

56,350KM
Used
VIN 3N63M0ZN0FK724172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 56,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet City Express