$18,688+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3454 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,688
+ taxes & licensing
176,262KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCVKPEHXFZ188666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,262 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sharp looking 4.3L V6 gas saver in victory red with upgraded wheels and 10" Apple Carplay. Accident Free! 4x4, Nav/Backup Cam. 2 Yr UNLIMITED kms Warranty + Safety also INCLUDED!
$159.35 bi-weekly @ 8.99%!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
*Interest rates/payments are displayed as per the listing price and based on prime lending rates for a 72 month term OAC. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or be added on to financing (OAC).
$159.35 bi-weekly @ 8.99%!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
*Interest rates/payments are displayed as per the listing price and based on prime lending rates for a 72 month term OAC. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or be added on to financing (OAC).
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 66,593 KM $57,388 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN 152,054 KM $19,788 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-250 4WD Crew Cab 172" Lariat 230,331 KM $32,488 + tax & lic
Email Gray Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group
3454 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,688
+ taxes & licensing
Gray Automotive Group
(905) 926-7121
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500