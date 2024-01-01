$19,388+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,518 KM
5.3L V8, Apple Carplay, 4x4, Crew Cab. This Accident Free Sierra also comes with a backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and INCLUDES a Safety Certification with a 3 Year Warranty at NO additional cost!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 36 months or 36,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
