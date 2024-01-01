Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>5.3L V8, Apple Carplay, 4x4, Crew Cab. This Accident Free Sierra also comes with a backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and INCLUDES a Safety Certification with a 3 Year Warranty at NO additional cost! </span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Terms of included warranty: 36 months or 36,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. </span></p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

189,518 KM

Details Description Features

$19,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1706911110
  2. 1706911110
  3. 1706911110
  4. 1706911110
  5. 1706911110
  6. 1706911110
  7. 1706911110
  8. 1706911110
  9. 1706911110
  10. 1706911110
  11. 1706911110
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,518KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC9FG255542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,518 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8, Apple Carplay, 4x4, Crew Cab. This Accident Free Sierra also comes with a backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and INCLUDES a Safety Certification with a 3 Year Warranty at NO additional cost! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

Terms of included warranty: 36 months or 36,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 189,518 KM $19,388 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 192,689 KM $27,388 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146
2010 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L SR5 198,583 KM $18,988 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,388

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500