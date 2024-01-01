$19,788+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
$19,788
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,054 KM
Vehicle Description
A Diesel truck with a warranty covered up to $5000 per visit, UNLIMITED for 2 years ($1734.00 retail value). Peace of mind aside, this well maintained 4x4 Big Horn is loaded with options including heated seats, backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and more. This vehicle comes Safety Certified at NO additional cost! Nothing to do here but to come see it and drive it, you won't be disappointed!
$164.33 bi-weekly @ 8.99%!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure its still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $5000. $250 deductible. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
*Interest rates/payments are displayed as per the listing price and based on prime lending rates for a 72 month term OAC. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or be added on to financing (OAC).
