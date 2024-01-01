Menu
<p>A Diesel truck with a warranty covered up to $5000 per visit, UNLIMITED for 2 years ($1734.00 retail value). Peace of mind aside, this well maintained 4x4 Big Horn is loaded with options including heated seats, backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and more. This vehicle comes Safety Certified at NO additional cost! Nothing to do here but to come see it and drive it, you wont be disappointed!</p><p> </p><p>$164.33 bi-weekly @ 8.99%!!</p><p> </p><p>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure its still available.</p><p> </p><p>No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.</p><p>Financing available at competitive rates.</p><p>Trade-Ins Welcome!</p><p> </p><p>Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $5000. $250 deductible. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.</p><p> </p><p>*Interest rates/payments are displayed as per the listing price and based on prime lending rates for a 72 month term OAC. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or be added on to financing (OAC).</p>

2015 RAM 1500

152,054 KM

$19,788

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2015 RAM 1500