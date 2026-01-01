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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>Just arrived! 2016 Silverado 2500HD 6.6L Duramax Diesel. Fully optioned High Country, black on brown interior. Crew Cab, 6.6 Box, 4x4. This truck comes CERTIFIED!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

181,825 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD DIESEL 153" High Country

Watch This Vehicle
14234567

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD DIESEL 153" High Country

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
181,825KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC1KXE87GF220006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! 2016 Silverado 2500HD 6.6L Duramax Diesel. Fully optioned High Country, black on brown interior. Crew Cab, 6.6' Box, 4x4. This truck comes CERTIFIED!

•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$46,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500