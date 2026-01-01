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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2016 FORD EXPLORER AWD 2.3L cyl gas saver: Power seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, 2.3L 4 Cyl, Nav/Backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. This well maintained 7 seater SUV is priced to sell! Local ON vehicle</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2016 Ford Explorer

196,821 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD 2.3L 4 Cyl

Watch This Vehicle
13992060

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD 2.3L 4 Cyl

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,821KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FM5K8DH8GGB76094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 418
  • Mileage 196,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD EXPLORER AWD 2.3L cyl gas saver: Power seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, 2.3L 4 Cyl, Nav/Backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. This well maintained 7 seater SUV is priced to sell! Local ON vehicle

•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2016 Ford Explorer