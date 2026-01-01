$12,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD 2.3L 4 Cyl
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD 2.3L 4 Cyl
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 418
- Mileage 196,821 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 FORD EXPLORER AWD 2.3L cyl gas saver: Power seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, 2.3L 4 Cyl, Nav/Backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. This well maintained 7 seater SUV is priced to sell! Local ON vehicle
•All prices are exclusive of safety, licensing, fuel charges and HST•Safety Certification is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $495 and include a 3 month warranty•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
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289-293-1913