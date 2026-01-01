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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>Just arrived! Local ON vehicle. 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI Certified: This One Owner Accident Free Denali comes loaded with Options: 5.3L V8, 4WD, Brown leather interior, Heated/Cooled seats, Sunroof, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more. </span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

189,973 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

Watch This Vehicle
14234576

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
189,973KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEC6GG234155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Local ON vehicle. 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI Certified: This One Owner Accident Free Denali comes loaded with Options: 5.3L V8, 4WD, Brown leather interior, Heated/Cooled seats, Sunroof, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more.

•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2016 GMC Sierra 1500