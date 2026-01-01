$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! Local ON vehicle. 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI Certified: This One Owner Accident Free Denali comes loaded with Options: 5.3L V8, 4WD, Brown leather interior, Heated/Cooled seats, Sunroof, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more.
•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
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289-293-1913