$27,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L with DVD
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L with DVD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! 8 SEATER! DVD PLAYER, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, A/C, POWER SEAT, REAR A/C, & HEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, 3RD ROW SEATING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS "OTHER/ UNKNOWN" CLAIM ON 7/7/19 FOR $454.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Email Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575