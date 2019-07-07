2016 Honda Odyssey

Menu
LOW KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! 8 SEATER! DVD PLAYER, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, A/C, POWER SEAT, REAR A/C, & HEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, 3RD ROW SEATING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS OTHER/ UNKNOWN CLAIM ON 7/7/19 FOR $454.

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

EX-L with DVD

EX-L with DVD

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,000KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H61GB511474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! 8 SEATER! DVD PLAYER, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, A/C, POWER SEAT, REAR A/C, & HEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, 3RD ROW SEATING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS "OTHER/ UNKNOWN" CLAIM ON 7/7/19 FOR $454.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

