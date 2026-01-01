$13,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
BLACK/BLACK,AUTOMATIC,REAR VIEW CAMERA..CERTIFIED!
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
BLACK/BLACK,AUTOMATIC,REAR VIEW CAMERA..CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U7XGM311529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE...4D SEDAN..BLACK ON BLACK..VERY CLEAN..PUSH BUTTON START..REAR VIEW CAMERA..
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 BLACK/BLACK,AUTOMATIC,REAR VIEW CAMERA..CERTIFIED! 111,500 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
2013 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn I4 AUTO w/Tech Pkg,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED! 161,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD..Limited Edition.PLUG-IN HYBRID..CERTIFIED! 139,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Import Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-315-XXXX(click to show)
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Import Connection
905-315-1885
2016 Mazda MAZDA3