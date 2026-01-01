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<p>LOW MILEAGE...4D SEDAN..BLACK ON BLACK..VERY CLEAN..PUSH BUTTON START..REAR VIEW CAMERA..</p>

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

111,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

BLACK/BLACK,AUTOMATIC,REAR VIEW CAMERA..CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
14085489

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

BLACK/BLACK,AUTOMATIC,REAR VIEW CAMERA..CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U7XGM311529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE...4D SEDAN..BLACK ON BLACK..VERY CLEAN..PUSH BUTTON START..REAR VIEW CAMERA..

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
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905-315-XXXX

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905-315-1885

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$13,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2016 Mazda MAZDA3