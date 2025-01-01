Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*VERY RARE*BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND* Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz CLA 45 2.0L Turbo AMG 4Cyl. AWD. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddle Shifters, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

162,730 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA45 AMG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12931730

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA45 AMG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,730KM
VIN WDDSJ5CBXGN308425

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3486
  • Mileage 162,730 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*VERY RARE*BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND* Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz CLA 45 2.0L Turbo AMG 4Cyl. AWD. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddle Shifters, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class