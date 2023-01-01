$21,388+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$21,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 120
- Mileage 211,219 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck comes Safety Certified with a 3 year warranty! Crew cab. 4x4. 3L Ecodiesel. Black on grey
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
