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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*29 ACURA SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><span>Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals,</span><span> Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, </span><span>AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Acura ILX

151,770 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2017 Acura ILX

TECH CERTIFIED *29 ACURA SERVICE HISTORY* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14451523

2017 Acura ILX

TECH CERTIFIED *29 ACURA SERVICE HISTORY* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,770KM
VIN 19UDE2F74HA802223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4200
  • Mileage 151,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*29 ACURA SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Acura ILX