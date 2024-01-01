$24,448+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,448
+ taxes & licensing
211,844KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC6HG510654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,844 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely optioned + Accident Free! 4x4, Heated seats, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Tonneau cover. This sporty 5.3L V8 is currently sitting on All Terrain 33s with a 2" level and priced to sell. Safety also INCLUDED!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
$24,448
+ taxes & licensing
Gray Automotive Group
(905) 926-7121
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500