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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>The Silverado 5.3L E-Assist (mild hybrid) offers slightly more torque and better fuel economy compared to the standard 5.3L V8. This rare trim also comes Accident free with decent options. 4x4 Crew Cab, 5.8 Box, Power seats, Nav/Back-up cam. </span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

128,878 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab E-assist mild Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
14116417

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab E-assist mild Hybrid

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
128,878KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRER5HG503196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,878 KM

Vehicle Description

The Silverado 5.3L E-Assist (mild hybrid) offers slightly more torque and better fuel economy compared to the standard 5.3L V8. This rare trim also comes Accident free with decent options. 4x4 Crew Cab, 5.8' Box, Power seats, Nav/Back-up cam. 

•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500